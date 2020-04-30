Loading articles...

DC police: Suspect arrested for shooting at Cuban Embassy

Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 6:58 am EDT

WASHINGTON — Someone opened fire using an assault rifle outside the Cuban Embassy in Washington early Thursday and was arrested, authorities said.

The gunfire broke out around 2 a.m. outside the embassy in northwest Washington. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the scene after neighbours reported hearing gunshots, authorities said.

Officers found the suspect with an assault rifle and took the person into custody without incident, police said. Investigators say they believe the person had been shooting toward the embassy, though details about any potential motivation remained unclear.

The suspect’s identity and the charges against the suspect were not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

Photos from the scene posted to social media showed a group of police officers outside the embassy after the shooting and investigators searching through an SUV parked there.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Secret Service were investigating.

Michael Balsamo, The Associated Press

