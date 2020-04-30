Loading articles...

Danes foil terror plans with 'militant Islamic motive'.

Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

COPENHAGEN — Authorities in Denmark said Thursday they have carried out a “co-ordinated police action” in Copenhagen to thwart “a terror attack with a militant Islamic motive.”

No further details were immediately available but police said they planned a news conference later in the day.

Danish authorities have reported foiling several extremist attacks in recent years, including ones linked to the 2005 publication in a newspaper of 12 cartoons by various artists depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

In December, Danish police arrested “some 20 people” suspected of involvement in Islamist terrorism in a series of raids across the country. It was not known whether the case was linked to Thursday’s arrest.

The Associated Press

