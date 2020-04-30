CP NewsAlert: Nunavut confirms first case of COVID-19 in Pond Inlet

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Nunavut says it has its first case of COVID-19.

In a news release, the territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says the case was detected in the community of Pond Inlet.

The person is said to be in isolation and is doing well.

Patterson says the territory’s rapid response team is on the way to the community to help manage the situation.

Nunavut is the last Canadian jurisdiction to report a COVID-19 case.

Pond Inlet is located on the northern part of Baffin Island and has a population of about 1,600.

The Canadian Press