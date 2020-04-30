Loading articles...

Coronavirus Q&A with Assoc. Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vinita Dubey

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vinita Dubey, will answer your COVID-19 related questions in a LIVE video interview on Wednesday, May 6 at 12:30 p.m. on our Facebook page as well as here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers and tune in to our LIVE video chat on Wednesday for the professor’s answers.

Note: questions will be moderated

