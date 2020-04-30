Coronavirus Q&A on mental health with Prof. Steve Joordens

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Psychology professor Steve Joordens from the University of Toronto is the creator of a course called Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19.

He will answer your questions about how best to manage your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, May 4, at 12 p.m., LIVE on Facebook and here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers and tune in to our LIVE video on Monday for the professor’s answers.

Note: questions will be moderated