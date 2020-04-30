Loading articles...

Coronavirus Q&A on mental health with Prof. Steve Joordens

We know you have questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and we’re working to get you the answers, straight from the most trusted sources.

Psychology professor Steve Joordens from the University of Toronto is the creator of a course called Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19.

He will answer your questions about how best to manage your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday, May 4, at 12 p.m., LIVE on Facebook and here on our website.

Submit your questions in the chat window below or on Twitter using #COVIDanswers and tune in to our LIVE video on Monday for the professor’s answers.

Note: questions will be moderated

||||
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR: SB DVP south of Don Mills. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:54 PM
Retweeted @TRCA_Flood: TRCA has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement: Water Safety Message in effect through to 12 PM noon on Friday May 1, 202…
Latest Weather
Read more