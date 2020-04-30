Nova Scotia woman identified as first victim of military helicopter crash

The first victim, a Nova Scotian woman, has been identified as the search continues for a Canadian military helicopter that crashed into the Mediterranean Sea during a NATO exercise.

Shane Cowbrough posted a message on Facebook saying Abbigail Cowbrough died when the Cyclone helicopter went down in the sea on Wednesday. NEWS 95.7 also confirmed the news with immediate family.

“I am broken and gutted. Today I lost my oldest daughter Abbigail Cowbrough in the crash involving the Cyclone from HMCS Fredericton,” her father said in the post.

“There are no words. You made me forever proud. I will love you always, and miss you in every moment. You are the bright light in my life taken far too soon.”

Last week, Abigail Cowbrough, a crew member of the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton, stood on deck and piped Amazing Grace to honour those who died from the coronavirus in Nova Scotia.

“My beautiful daughter has been in a military accident and passed away. She will no longer pipe her songs to all those that loves her. … The very beating no fluttering of my heart has stopped. Nothing can replace her,” Abbigail’s mother, Tanya Cowbrough, said on Facebook.

Regal Heights Baptist Church, the church attended by Abigail Cowbrough in Dartmouth, N.S., offered its condolences to the family in a post on Facebook.

“Our church family has lost a wonderful woman. We are heartbroken to share that Abbigail Cowbrough, who was on board the HMCS Frederiction passed away during a helicopter flight training exercise accident. Our prayers are with her family, and all those who have lost a loved one in this tragic accident.”

Greek state broadcaster ERT was first to report that a Canadian military helicopter had gone down in the water between Italy and Greece on Wednesday.

The broadcaster later said one body had been found and five others on board were missing.

The Canadian Armed Forces said the Cyclone was deployed on board the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton.

Cyclone helicopters carry a crew of four, including two pilots, a tactical operator and a sensor operator with space for several passengers.

They are primarily based on naval vessels and used for hunting submarines, surveillance and search and rescue.

The CAF has not confirmed how many people were on board the aircraft at the time of the crash, but said they have contacted family members for each of the crew.

“I express my grief over the crash of the Canadian helicopter in the Ionian Sea last night,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, speaking in parliament.

Mitsotakis said he would contact Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to express his condolences.