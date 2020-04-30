Learning, innovating and grieving: Inside a Canadian ICU

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is a report from the front lines, and it’s about both tragedy and triumph. When the coronavirus crisis began, Canadian ICU doctors looked at their colleagues in Italy and Spain and feared that would happen here — that they would have to make horrible choices about who to treat and who to let die.

That hasn’t happened, in part because all of Canada came together to stay home and flatten the curve, and in part because we’ve been learning. About the virus. About how to treat it. About which strands of red tape to cut to free doctors up to do their jobs more efficiently. And a lot of those lessons will help us as this continues.

GUEST: Dr. Michael Warner, medical director of critical care at Michael Garron Hospital

