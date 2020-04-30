Loading articles...

5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

Last Updated Apr 30, 2020 at 6:44 am EDT

FILE - This April 20, 2011 file photo shows a view of the outdoor screening area at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch “We Are One: A Global Film Festival,” which will play out over 10 days and be available for free on YouTube. Tribeca Enterprises and YouTube announced Monday the online festival will feature movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. NEW LIGHT SHED ON SEALS’ MISSION IN AFGHANISTAN In efforts to free Mark R. Frerichs, a 57-year-old military contractor from Illinois, Navy commandos raided a village and detained suspected Taliban-linked militants, the AP has learned.

2. WHO MIGHT PLAY SPOILER IN NOVEMBER Running as a Libertarian, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash faces almost impossibly steep odds, but his candidacy can produce unpredictable twists.

3. BIDEN PICKS VETTING TEAM IN RUNNING MATE SEARCH Former Connecticut Sen. Chris Dodd, Delaware Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Apple executive Cynthia Hogan will serve as co-chairs on the committee.

4. NETFLIX FILM WINS BIG AT TRIBECA Alice Wu’s “The Half of It,” a teenage spin on Cyrano de Bergerac, is the winner of the top award from the Tribeca Film Festival.

5. NCAA MOVES TOWARD ATHLETE COMPENSATION By this time next year, college athletes may be permitted to earn money for their names, images and likenesses without compromising their eligibility.

The Associated Press

