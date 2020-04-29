Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
UK leader Boris Johnson, partner announce birth of baby boy
by The Associated Press
Posted Apr 29, 2020 5:24 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 5:28 am EDT
FILE- In this file photo dated Monday, April 27, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a statement on his first day back at work in Downing Street, London, after recovering from a bout with the coronavirus that put him in intensive care. Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced she gave birth to a "healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” Wednesday April 29, 2020, and both mother and baby are doing well. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, FILE)
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of a baby boy.
Johnson’s office says Symonds gave birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital” on Wednesday morning, and both mother and baby are doing well.
Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 32, announced in February that they were expecting a child together. At the time they said the baby was due in early summer.
Johnson only returned to work Monday after suffering from a bout of coronavirus. He spent a week in a London hospital, including three nights in intensive care.
Symonds also said she was sick for a week with coronavirus symptoms.
Johnson has four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom he is divorced, and has fathered at least one other child outside his marriages,
The wives of two of the last four British prime ministers, David Cameron and Tony Blair, had babies while their husbands were in office.