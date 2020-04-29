The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:40 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 347 new COVID-19 cases today, and 45 more deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 15,728 cases — a 2.3 per cent increase over the previous day, which is the lowest growth rate in weeks.

More than 60 per cent of the total cases — 9,612 — are ones that have been resolved, and there have been a total of 996 deaths.

In long-term care, there was an increase of 70 deaths to 775, though the numbers come from a separate database from the provincial totals.

The Canadian Press