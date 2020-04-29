Loading articles...

Sixth COVID-19 death in Saskatchewan; 11 new cases in northern community

Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 4:58 pm EDT

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP

REGINA — Health officials say a sixth person has died from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The province says the resident was in their 80s and from the far north, an area which is dealing with an outbreak.

The province has announced 17 new confirmed cases of the disease with 11 of those in the community of La Loche, 600 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says someone at the Beauval General Store, a two-hour drive south of La Loche, tested positive for COVID-19 and customers who stopped there over the last two weeks should isolate.

So far the province has reported 383 infections with 291 people having recovered.

Officials say a cluster of cases has also been identified at the hospital in Lloydminster, on the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary.

They say transmission occurred in the hospital and 13 cases have been identified including patients and health-care workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 6 minutes ago
CLEAR: SB Allen app. the 401 #SBAllen
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:54 PM
Retweeted @TRCA_Flood: TRCA has issued a Watershed Conditions Statement: Water Safety Message in effect through to 12 PM noon on Friday May 1, 202…
Latest Weather
Read more