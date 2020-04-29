Loading articles...

Police: Bodies in vehicles outside Brooklyn funeral home

Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 9:28 pm EDT

NEW YORK — Police were called to a Brooklyn neighbourhood Wednesday after someone reported human bodies in vehicles, which officers determined were connected to a nearby funeral home.

The New York Police Department said the call to 911 came in just before 11:30 a.m., and officers responded to Utica Avenue.

The vehicles were determined to be connected to the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home nearby, police said.

The NYPD notified the state Department of Health, which oversees funeral homes. The department did not respond to an email seeking comment.

When a call was made to the funeral home, a person on the other end picked up and then hung up. Subsequent calls went to voicemail, which was full.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams went to the scene on Wednesday evening. He told the Daily News, “While this situation is under investigation, we should not have what we have right now, with trucks lining the streets filled with bodies.”

He said “it was people who walked by who saw some leakage and detected an odor coming from a truck.”

The Associated Press

