Man seriously injured in East York shooting, 1 in custody

One person is in custody after a man suffered serious injuries following a reported drive by shooting in East York.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival police discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

Police say one man is in custody and a firearm has been recovered. They are searching for two other suspects, both described as black males, approximately 6-feet tall, wearing dark hoodies. They were last seen fleeing the area northbound on Victoria Park Avenue in a white SUV.