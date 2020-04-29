Loading articles...

Man seriously injured in East York shooting, 1 in custody

Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 9:02 pm EDT

Police respond to a reported drive by shooting in the area of Wakunda Place and O'Connor Drive. CITYNEWS/Dave Misener

One person is in custody after a man suffered serious injuries following a reported drive by shooting in East York.

Police say they responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive just before 8 p.m.

Upon arrival police discovered a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre in non-life threatening condition.

Police say one man is in custody and a firearm has been recovered. They are searching for two other suspects, both described as black males, approximately 6-feet tall, wearing dark hoodies. They were last seen fleeing the area northbound on Victoria Park Avenue in a white SUV.

