Loading articles...

Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT

Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May delivery was fell 7.20 cents at $5.14 a bushel; May corn was off 2 cents at $3.04 a bushel; May oats rose 9 cents at $3.10 a bushel; while May soybeans was up .80 cent at 8.28240 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle rose 2.30 cents at $.8775 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .45 cent at $1.1990 a pound; Apr. lean hogs fell 1.05 cents at .5670 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
The intersection of Kennedy and Ellesmere has fully reopened
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
@TorontoViewer Not yet! We will post it on this page as soon as we are good to go! Thanks for your patience!
Latest Weather
Read more