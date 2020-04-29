Loading articles...

German SWAT team member killed in drug raid shooting

Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

BERLIN — German authorities say a police SWAT team member was shot and killed during a drug raid in the western city of Gelsenkirchen.

Police there said the 28-year-old officer was entering an apartment Wednesday morning to search for drugs when the suspect fired two shots at his team. One hit the officer, who died about an hour later in the hospital, the dpa news agency reported.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The Associated Press

