What does coronavirus mean for cottage season and rural communities?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it sounds like a first-world problem: “What if people can’t visit their second homes?” But behind the stereotype there are hundreds of thousands of people facing tough choices. People who flee cities for rural areas in the summer are not exclusively rich folks off to a lakefront mansion, and the communities people visit on hot summer weekends depend on that influx of cash to get businesses through the winter.

So with Victoria Day weekend approaching, what guidelines have been given to people who own cottages? To people who live year-round in the communities visitors frequent? What happens if small towns are overrun with city visitors, or if those visitors never show up at all? We’re about to find out.

GUEST: Matt Gurney, National Post

