Coronavirus: What you need to know today

It can be difficult to follow the latest developments in the rapidly-evolving battle to contain the novel coronavirus. Every day there’s a new barrage of headlines about the virus’ impact locally, and abroad. Health officials are routinely updating the public on new presumptive and confirmed cases, and world economies have been on a dizzying roller-coaster ride.

The latest on the coronavirus will be posted on this page every day. The compilation of stories will be updated frequently to help give you a one-stop spot for up-to-date and pertinent information. Bookmark this page to stay up-to-date. Click here to see an archive of all stories.

April 29 updates:

Quick facts:

Canada has 50,393 cases of the coronavirus in total — 15,728 of those cases are in Ontario. Of the 15,728 cases in Ontario, there have been 966 deaths and 9,612 people have recovered. There have been 2,905 deaths in Canada.

The number of cases in Ontario is listed on the Ontario government’s health page. (the page is updated once in the morning)

The number of global cases and cases in Canada, by province or territory, are listed on Canada’s public health page (the page is updated later in the day).

The World Health Organization has a daily report containing all the suspected and confirmed cases in the world (the report is released later in the day).

April 29 stories:

Ongoing stories:

A quick look at the basics of what you should know about the virus, what to do in case of suspected infection and how to protect yourself.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant job losses and financial uncertainty for Canadians countrywide, the federal government announced the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). Here’s everything you need to know about what it is, who qualifies and how to apply.

Ontario has opened dozens of COVID-19 assessment centres in order to ease pressure on hospitals in some of the most affected areas.

We’ve mapped out cases by city, as well as how people are contracting the disease, which age groups are hardest hit and where the infected travelled to.

We’ve mapped data on COVID-19 cases across Canada and the world. And, we want to know: what questions do you have about the pandemic?

To stay up to date on the latest news regarding COVID-19, follow this page for live coverage from Toronto’s CityNews and 680 NEWS reporters.

World statistics:

The World Health Organization releases a daily report containing all the suspected and confirmed cases in the world. See the chart below (report is from April 28).

WHO COVID-19 report April 2… by CityNewsToronto on Scribd

