Police investigate report of female being forced into vehicle in Brampton

Peel Regional Police are investigating a report of a female being forced into a vehicle in a Brampton neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called at 5:09 p.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstance” in the area of Continental Road and Brisdale Drive.

The female involved is described as being possibly in her teens and was wearing all black clothes and light-coloured running shoes.

CCTV video from the scene showed a black sedan in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.