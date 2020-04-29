Loading articles...

Police investigate report of female being forced into vehicle in Brampton

Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 10:42 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police released this CCTV image of a female they say may be connected to a "suspicious circumstance" on April 29, 2020. H-O/Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police are investigating a report of a female being forced into a vehicle in a Brampton neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they were called at 5:09 p.m. for a report of a “suspicious circumstance” in the area of Continental Road and Brisdale Drive.

The female involved is described as being possibly in her teens and was wearing all black clothes and light-coloured running shoes.

CCTV video from the scene showed a black sedan in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked by police to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Peel Regional Police released this CCTV image of a black sedan they say may be connected to a “suspicious circumstance” on April 29, 2020.

 

 

