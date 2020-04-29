Concerns raised after child abuse calls drop dramatically in the GTA

Concerns are being raised about the effects that the COVID-19 lockdown is having on families after GTA police and child welfare agencies noticed a drop in child abuse reports.

This might normally be seen as good news, but some police services are worried that those numbers don’t indicate a decrease in incidents of harm to children.

Halton police say there has been a 73 per cent drop in calls – only 8 in April compared to 30 last year in the same month.

Halton Children’s Aid Society (CAS) is seeing a similar decline in investigations – from 169 last April to 85 this year.

Their concern is that the prevalence of child abuse may be just as high, but there are fewer opportunities to report it.

“We normally receive concerns from schools, friends, other parents, coaches, and daycare providers,” said Halton Det. Sgt. Crystal Kelly. “With social distancing measures in place and increased stress on families, there is little opportunity for children to interact with or reach out to those they trust.”

In a release, director of protection services Jennifer Binnington for Halton CAS said, “We are concerned about the increased risk of child abuse and neglect due to families being isolated from the community,”

Binnington also added they are considered an essential service and are open if anyone might have any concerns about a child.

Durham and Peel Region are reporting a similar decline in calls.

Toronto police say they usually receive about 100 calls a month, but those have dropped by about 50 per cent.

The head of the Child and Youth Advocacy Centre for Toronto Police, Det. Sgt. Greg Payne, says he doesn’t necessarily see the drop as a bad sign.

“So we would often see reports, not only from home, but a lot of our reports are driven from reports of suspected abuse is occurring at a school, or after school, socializing at school,” said Payne

“Abuse doesn’t only occur in the home and perhaps, during this time that has brought families together, they are quite safe and quite healthy.”

Officials from all police regions want to make it clear that they and other agencies continue to be available 24/7 to answer any call for help.

Halton has released a list of numbers you can call for support services and resources for victims of child abuse: