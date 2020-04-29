Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Business and tech consulting firm CGI reports $314.8M first-quarter profit
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 29, 2020 11:29 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 11:44 am EDT
The CGI headquarter is seen Thursday, May 31, 2012 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — CGI Inc. says it earned $314.8 million in its latest quarter compared with $318.3 million in the same quarter a year earlier as it was hit by one-time restructuring costs and integration expenses.
The business and technology consulting firm says the profit amounted to $1.18 per diluted share for its second quarter, up from $1.14 per diluted share a year ago when it had more shares outstanding.
Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 totalled $3.13 billion, up from $3.07 billion.
Excluding specific items, CGI says it earned $338.4 million or $1.26 per diluted share, up from $324.5 million or $1.17 per diluted share a year ago.
CGI says its mix of critical services, markets and geographies have helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on client demand.
It says more than 90 per cent of its consultants and other professionals moved to delivering services to clients remotely during the quarter due to the pandemic.
