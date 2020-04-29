Blue Jays offers ticket refunds for cancelled games due to coronavirus

The Toronto Blue Jays are offering refunds for cancelled baseball games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said in a news release Wednesday refunds and account credits will be available for games scheduled in March, April and May.

Ticket holders can get their refunds between March 26 and May 31.

The team added those who bought their tickets through a “secondary site” should speak to that company’s customer service department.

Additional information on refunds can be found here.

“The Blue Jays would like to thank fans for their incredible support and patience during this difficult time,” the team said. “The club will continue to communicate updates about the 2020 schedule as they become available.”