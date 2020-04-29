Loading articles...

AP Delegate Count,100

Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 6:14 am EDT

DEMOCRATIC

———-Changes———-

Total ElecDay 7days 30days

Biden 1,394 +89 +89 +177

Sanders 940 +1 +1 +26

Warren 81 0 0 0

Bloomberg 55 0 0 0

Buttigieg 26 0 0 0

Klobuchar 7 0 0 0

Gabbard 2 0 0 0

Bennet 0 0 0 0

Bloxham 0 0 0 0

Booker 0 0 0 0

Boyd 0 0 0 0

Bullock 0 0 0 0

Burke 0 0 0 0

Castro 0 0 0 0

De La Fuente II 0 0 0 0

Delaney 0 0 0 0

Dunlap 0 0 0 0

Ellinger 0 0 0 0

Gleiberman 0 0 0 0

Greenstein 0 0 0 0

Haas 0 0 0 0

Harris 0 0 0 0

Hewes 0 0 0 0

Koos 0 0 0 0

Kraus 0 0 0 0

Krichevsky 0 0 0 0

Moroz 0 0 0 0

Patrick 0 0 0 0

Sestak 0 0 0 0

Sloan 0 0 0 0

Steinman 0 0 0 0

Steinman 0 0 0 0

Steyer 0 0 0 0

Thistle 0 0 0 0

Torgesen 0 0 0 0

Uncommitted 0 0 0 0

Wells 0 0 0 0

Williamson 0 0 0 0

Yang 0 0 0 0

No Preference 0 0 0 0

Others 0 0 0 0

Total Write-ins 0 0 0 0

Uninstructed 0 0 0 0

Needed to nominate..: 1,990

Total Delegate votes: 3,979

Chosen thus far…..: 2,505

Yet to be chosen….: 1,474

REPUBLICAN

———-Changes———-

Total ElecDay 7days 30days

Trump 1,514 +82 +82 +134

Weld 1 0 0 0

Ardini 0 0 0 0

Boddie 0 0 0 0

Comley 0 0 0 0

De La Fuente 0 0 0 0

Ely 0 0 0 0

Horn 0 0 0 0

Istvan 0 0 0 0

Kraft 0 0 0 0

Locke 0 0 0 0

Matern 0 0 0 0

Maxwell 0 0 0 0

Merrill 0 0 0 0

Murphy 0 0 0 0

Payne 0 0 0 0

Sanford 0 0 0 0

Uncommitted 0 0 0 0

Walsh 0 0 0 0

No Preference 0 0 0 0

Others 0 0 0 0

Total Write-ins 0 0 0 0

Uninstructed 0 0 0 0

Needed to nominate..: 1,276

Total Delegate votes: 2,550

Chosen thus far…..: 1,515

Yet to be chosen….: 1,035

