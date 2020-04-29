Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
347 new coronavirus cases, 45 new deaths reported in Ontario
by News staff
Posted Apr 29, 2020 10:41 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 29, 2020 at 11:19 am EDT
Coronavirus Emergency Microbiology Laboratory where blood samples from Serological Tests are studied and stored Photo by Carlo Cozzoli/IPA/ABACAPRESS.COM
Ontario has confirmed 347 new cases of novel coronavirus today, marking a 2.3 per cent increase in total cases over yesterday.
The provincial total now stands at 15,728.
The updated numbers include 45 more deaths, bringing the total to 996.
Resolved cases jumped from 8,964 to 9,612.
The number of hospitalizations jumped by 20 to 977, but the number of people in the ICU and on ventilators continues to decline slightly.
There were over 11,500 tests completed yesterday, but another 9,500 remain under investigation.
In long-term care, there was an increase of 70 deaths to 775, though the numbers come from a separate database reported directly from the homes to the Ministry of Long-Term Care rather than the local public health units which send data to the provincial totals.
A note on the Ontario website says there will be a discrepancy between those numbers due to lags in reporting time.