Loading articles...

Justin Trudeau says mom Margaret is recovering after apartment fire

Last Updated Apr 28, 2020 at 11:05 am EDT

Margaret Trudeau is shown during an interview in Montreal, Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Trudeau says one of the goals of her one-woman show is to kill the conventional wisdom around what is, and isn't, a play. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s spoken with his mother after she was sent to hospital following a fire at her Montreal apartment late Monday.

Trudeau says in a tweet that he talked to Margaret Trudeau today and she’s “doing fine.”

The prime minister thanked first responders for their work and said he was thinking of others in the building who were forced flee the blaze just before midnight.

A woman was taken to hospital with burns and suffering smoke inhalation, according to a spokesman for the local ambulance service, who didn’t name Trudeau as the victim.

Three families were forced from their homes by the fire which required the intervention of several dozen firefighters from the Montreal fire department.

The building on Docteur-Penfield Avenue is not far from the Montreal General Hospital.

Neither the extent of damages to the building nor the cause of the fire had been determined, but officials were still examining the scene this morning.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:31 AM
There's a collision northbound Parklawn at the WB Gardiner ramp. the left and left turn lanes are blocked. SB Parkl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
Cloudy with showers most of the morning and afternoon. The guaranteed high is only 9 degrees. A rainy stretch bef…
Latest Weather
Read more