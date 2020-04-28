Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
COVID-19 numbers improving, Trudeau says, but too soon to life restrictions
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 28, 2020 11:17 am EDT
Last Updated Apr 28, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says distancing measures meant to cut the spread of COVID-19 are working but Canada isn’t out of the woods yet.
The federal government has new national models and projections on the spread of the novel coronavirus to update figures presented nearly three weeks ago.
The details are to be come at noon Eastern time from Health Minister Patty Hajdu in a virtual meeting of the House of Commons and by public health doctor Theresa Tam in a technical briefing.
Trudeau says the pandemic remains one of the most serious public health emergencies in history and until it’s under better control, restrictions need to remain in place.
He says the country also needs more time to prepare workplaces, schools and places like nursing homes for flare-ups.
As part of that, Trudeau says millions of surgical masks and hundreds of thousands of face shields will soon be going to provinces that need them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.
The Canadian Press
