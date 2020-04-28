Coronavirus: more front-line workers to receive pandemic pay increase

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) said Tuesday that the province’s “pandemic pay” support for front-line staff will now be expanded to include more workers.

The previously announced pay increase of $4/hour on top of regular wages will now also be available to paramedics, respiratory therapists, public health nurses and all addictions and mental health workers in congregate settings who were not listed when the initial announcement was made on Saturday.

The province is also giving eligible front-line workers who work over 100 hours a month a lump sum payment of $250 for four months.

The union says the decision was reached after a “series of conversations with government” to make additions to the eligibility list.

Pandemic pay will be effective from April 24 to Aug. 13.