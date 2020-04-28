Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 28, 2020 4:16 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 28, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT
A screen grab taken from a video issued by Britain's Oxford University shows a person being injected as part of the first human trials in the United Kingdom to test a potential coronavirus vaccine, by Oxford University in England, Thursday April 23, 2020. While researchers across the planet race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, a new poll suggests Canadians are divided over whether getting it should be mandatory or voluntary. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-AP-Oxford University Pool via AP
OTTAWA — Experts say the likelihood of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine becoming mandatory is slim.
That’s despite a desire by many Canadians to make sure as many people get vaccinated as possible.
A recent poll conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 60 per cent of respondents believe people should be required to get the vaccine once it’s ready.
Vaccine expert Dr. Noni MacDonald says if governments made the vaccine mandatory it would mean contending with a host of moral questions about the kind of penalties or incentives they would need to make that happen.
That’s assuming there’s enough vaccine to go around, which she says is doubtful.
She says the more likely ethical quandary for policy-makers will involve figuring out how to distribute a limited supply of the vaccine in a way that is fair.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.