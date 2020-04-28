Complex challenges mean mandatory COVID-19 vaccine unlikely: experts

OTTAWA — Experts say the likelihood of an eventual COVID-19 vaccine becoming mandatory is slim.

That’s despite a desire by many Canadians to make sure as many people get vaccinated as possible.

A recent poll conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 60 per cent of respondents believe people should be required to get the vaccine once it’s ready.

Vaccine expert Dr. Noni MacDonald says if governments made the vaccine mandatory it would mean contending with a host of moral questions about the kind of penalties or incentives they would need to make that happen.

That’s assuming there’s enough vaccine to go around, which she says is doubtful.

She says the more likely ethical quandary for policy-makers will involve figuring out how to distribute a limited supply of the vaccine in a way that is fair.

