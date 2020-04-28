Loading articles...

Chicago police cite homeowner for large party amid pandemic

Last Updated Apr 28, 2020 at 4:28 pm EDT

Chicago police cited a homeowner for disorderly conduct following a crowded weekend house party that was later condemned by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Officers responded to the northwest side home early Sunday after receiving multiple calls and dispersed about 50 people from the residence, Chicago police spokesman Luis Agostini said. Illinois is under a statewide stay-at-home order as part of efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the party drew media attention after video from it was posted online.

Police cited the homeowner Monday, Agostini said, the same day Lightfoot blasted the party, which to her looked like “hundreds” of people standing “literally cheek to jowl.”

“It goes against all the things we’ve been talking about,” Lightfoot said.

The party was “foolish and reckless,” she said.

“Every single person there who put themselves at risk puts the next person and the next person that they come into contact with at risk,” Lightfoot said.

Pritzker on Sunday criticized the people at the party for “putting everyone around you in danger,” the Chicago Tribune reported.

The Associated Press

