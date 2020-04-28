Man facing attempted murder, firearms charges in 2019 Brampton shooting case

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged a man in connection with a 2019 Brampton shooting that left a man injured.

On Nov. 8, 2019, just before 5:30 p.m, Peel police said they were called to Queen Street and Finchgate Boulevard area for a report of a shooting.

Police allege the victim was driving through an intersection when another vehicle pulled up alongside them and opened fire.

“The victim, a 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to a trauma center, where the injury was considered non-life threatening,” a police news release said. “A passenger in the vehicle was not injured.”

The investigation continued through the winter, ending with the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Monday at the intersection of Lakeshore Boulevard and Park Lawn Drive in Toronto by the PRP’s tactical unit.

During the arrest, a loaded 9 mm Glock and a loaded 9 mm Smith and Wesson gun were seized, police said.

Police said Ohaje Taitt, of Brampton, is facing a variety of charges including attempted murder, firearms and motor vehicle offences.

Taitt is in custody and appeared in Brampton court on Tuesday.

Police are asking anyone with information in connection to the case to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.