CFL asking government for up to $150M in financial aid due to coronavirus

Last Updated Apr 28, 2020 at 8:30 pm EDT

New CFL balls are photographed at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers stadium in Winnipeg Thursday, May 24, 2018. The company hoping to bring a CFL team to the Maritimes has proposed Halifax harbour's Shannon Park as the site for a 24,000-seat stadium. The proposal by Maritime Football Ltd. estimates construction costs between $170,000 and $190,000 with both municipal and provincial funding support. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

TORONTO – The Canadian Football League is asking the federal government for up to $150 million in financial assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie told The Canadian Press on Tuesday that the league’s proposal involves three phases: $30 million now to manage the impact the novel coronavirus outbreak has had on league business; additional assistance for an abbreviated regular season; and up to another $120 million in the event of a lost 2020 campaign.

The CFL hasn’t given up on staging a 2020 season but it has postponed the start of training camps — which were to open next month.

It has also and pushed back the beginning of the regular season — which was scheduled to begin June 11 — to early July, at the earliest.

Many provincial governments already have said there will not be sports events with large crowds this summer.

The Grey Cup is scheduled for Nov. 22 in Regina.

