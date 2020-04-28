How did BC successfully flatten the curve? And will it stay that way?

In today’s Big Story podcast, Ontario and British Columbia discovered their first cases of COVID-19 just one day apart. B.C. was the first province to report community transmission. But since early March, while the virus numbers skyrocketed in Ontario and Quebec, B.C. kept the pandemic largely under control. How?

What did B.C. do that other large provinces didn’t? Who is Dr. Bonnie Henry, the provincial health officer who has become a rock star in her adopted province? How much of this was preparation, how much reaction and how much luck? And what happens if the curve starts to bend upwards again?

GUEST: Liza Yuzda, legislative reporter in Victoria, B.C. for NEWS1130

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.