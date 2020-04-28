Loading articles...

Bottleneck continues as businesses seek gov't relief loans

Last Updated Apr 28, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

NEW YORK — Banks trying to submit applications for thousands of small businesses seeking coronavirus relief loans have hit a bottleneck for a second day at the Small Business Administration.

Banking industry groups say the SBA’s loan processing system is still unable to handle the volume of loan applications from business owners under the Paychceck Protection Program, part of the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus aid program.

The SBA has said the slowdown is due to its attempts to limit the amount of loans any bank can submit at one time. But some banks say they’re not able to get any applications into the system.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:31 AM
There's a collision northbound Parklawn at the WB Gardiner ramp. the left and left turn lanes are blocked. SB Parkl…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
Cloudy with showers most of the morning and afternoon. The guaranteed high is only 9 degrees. A rainy stretch bef…
Latest Weather
Read more