Bombing in north Syrian town of Afrin kills 20 civilians

Last Updated Apr 28, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

ANKARA, Turkey — A powerful bomb exploded in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkish-backed opposition fighters, killing at least 20 civilians Tuesday, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported.

Anadolu Agency said the attack in a crowded street in Afrin was carried out using a fuel tanker. Several other people were wounded.

The agency quoted unnamed security officials as saying the attack is believed to have been carried out by Syrian Kurdish fighters linked to Kurdish militants fighting Turkey.

The Associated Press

