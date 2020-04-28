Alphabet: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) _ Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $6.84 billion.
On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $9.87.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $10.40 per share.
The internet search leader posted revenue of $41.16 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $33.62 billion, which topped Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.59 billion.
Alphabet shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has decreased 11%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $1,233.17, a drop of almost 3% in the last 12 months.
