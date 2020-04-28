Loading articles...

2 treated for minor injuries after explosion at Vaughan plant

An explosion at a processing plant in Vaughan on Tuesday afternoon left two people with minor injuries.

It happened at a plant on Freshway Drive near Highway 407 and Highway 6.

Vaughan Fire tells CityNews two people were treated on scene and that investigators discovered evidence of an explosion and diesel leak.

The Ministry of Environment and Ministry of Labour are investigating.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
CLEAR: Problem removed from the EB 401 ramp to the 400. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:31 AM
Cloudy with showers most of the morning and afternoon. The guaranteed high is only 9 degrees. A rainy stretch bef…
Latest Weather
Read more