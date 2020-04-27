Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto launches plan to deal with pedestrian hot spots
by Ginella Massa and News Staff
Posted Apr 27, 2020 7:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2020 at 8:01 pm EDT
Hundreds of people wait in line to enter Costco in Toronto on Monday, April 13, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The City of Toronto has launched a plan to address more than 100 hot spots where pedestrians and customers are finding it difficult to maintain physical distancing near essential businesses.
The plan, developed as a joint effort between the Mayor’s and councillors’ offices along with Toronto Public Health, Transportation Service and Toronto Police, is called CurbTO.
City staff have identified key hot spots across the city where there are lineups or pinch points on sidewalks and are rolling out some measures like curb lane pedestrian zones and temporary parking pick-up zones.
Starting with 10 locations in Toronto on Monday, the measures will help reduce crowding around pharmacies, grocery stores and restaurants.
Carlton Street and Church Street – Pedestrian zone
Danforth Avenue and Broadview Avenue – Pedestrian & Parking zones
Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue – Pedestrian zone
Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue – Parking Zone
Front Street East and Berkeley Street – Pedestrian & Parking zones
Gerrard Street East and Parliament Street – Pedestrian zone
Gerrard Street East and Broadview Avenue – Pedestrian & Parking zones
King Street West and Spadina Avenue – Parking zone
Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street – Pedestrian & Parking zones
Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue – Pedestrian zone
“CurbTO is a common sense initiative which starts with 10 sites right now and will expand to more than 100 locations across the city,” said Mayor John Tory. “This is one more way the City government is working to protect public health and stop the spread of COVID-19. Transportation and mobility in all forms will be key parts of the city’s recovery and restart process.”