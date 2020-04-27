Loading articles...

Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

Last Updated Apr 27, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee are investigating a shooting that left five people dead inside a home.

Chief Alfonso Morales said during a brief news conference that officers found five victims in the house on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the victims were between the ages of 14 and 41 and the shooting took place shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Morales said during his news conference that the person who called officers to the home was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

He said investigators believe the shooter acted alone and they have recovered a weapon.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:03 PM
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Warden. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:09 AM
Retweeted @LauraMCarney: #BREAKING Premier Ford will unveil the framework for re-opening the province today at 1:30. @680NEWS will carry it live
Latest Weather
Read more