Conservatives eager to push Liberals on COVID-19 response as Commons resumes
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 27, 2020 2:27 pm EDT
Last Updated Apr 27, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT
Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer leaves a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, April 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The House of Commons is set to reconvene Tuesday in virtual form with opposition MPs eager to press the minority Liberal government on its COVID-19 response.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer lay out some of his lines of inquiry today, including a demand for more information on the state of Canada’s emergency stockpile of medical equipment.
Scheer says the government must also give more details on how it is supporting provincial efforts to reopen.
Behind closed doors, the Conservatives are also drawing up their own version of a recovery plan.
They’ve struck a committee to study what a conservative version of bringing the economy back could look like.
Leading the group is deputy party leader Leona Alleslev, who says the intent is to help provide more structure to the Opposition as it takes on the Liberals in the coming months.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.
The Canadian Press
