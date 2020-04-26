Loading articles...

Large structure fire in Stouffville

Last Updated Apr 26, 2020 at 4:23 pm EDT

Fire crews are dealing with a large structure fire in Stouffville.

York Regional Police said the fire is at a garden centre on Bloomington Road between Woodbine Avenue and Warden Avenue.

Photos from the scene show a large, black plume of smoke.

There are no reports of injuries, police said.

Roads in the area are closed as crews battle the blaze.

More to come.

 

 

