Virtual commemoration planned for 2nd anniversary of van attack

Last Updated Apr 23, 2020 at 6:05 am EDT

Signs, cards and flowers from mourners at memorial established at Mel Lastman Square in North York (Josef Fazio/CITYNEWS)

Toronto will commemorate the second anniversary of a deadly van attack virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor John Tory is set to deliver a statement on YouTube this morning and an online vigil is planned for tonight.

The city has asked mourners to follow physical distancing orders and avoid gathering or placing flowers and other items near the site of the attack.

Alek Minassian drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk on April 23, 2018, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others.

He told police he committed the attack for retribution against society after being shunned by women for years.

The judge overseeing the trial, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, says it will turn on Minassian’s state of mind — not whether he carried out the attack.

