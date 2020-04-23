TTC to temporarily lay off 1,200 employees due to coronavirus pandemic

The TTC announced Thursday that it is implementing a number of cost saving measures made necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic, including temporarily laying off about 1,200 employees.

The layoffs will include up to 1,000 transit operators and 200 non-union staff members.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said all impacted employees will continue to receive benefits through the fall.

Transit services will still be maintained at roughly 70 to 80 per cent of regular levels which the TTC says is in line with current demand.

Difficult, sad day here. 1,200 positions to be subject to temporary lay off. Impacted employees will receive benefits through fall with further review then. Service will stay where it is today so all essential trips can continue. Read more at https://t.co/9e8CVjhNMk — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) April 23, 2020

In a release, TTC CEO Rick Leary said ridership has dropped by 85 per cent during the COVID-19 pandemic and the transit provider has lost $90 million in monthly revenue.

Because of the massive loss of revenue needed to keep the system running, the TTC said other expenses like overtime will be reduced, seasonal hiring will be halted and and salary increases for non-unionized employees will be paused. All non-essential capital projects will also be delayed.

Along with other savings on utilities, fuel and PRESTO commission costs, the TTC says these cuts will lead to a savings of up to $25 million every month.