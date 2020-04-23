Loading articles...

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Last Updated Apr 23, 2020 at 2:54 pm EDT

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 23, 2020 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Elton John; $3,545,127; $126.20.

2. Celine Dion; $2,469,374; $168.38.

3. Tool; $1,507,331; $101.06.

4. Marc Anthony; $1,035,780; $110.90.

5. Blake Shelton; $902,218; $80.11.

6. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.

7. André Rieu; $687,928; $88.75.

8. Jerry Seinfeld; $666,763; $115.25.

9. Five Finger Death Punch; $497,574; $60.68.

10. Jo Koy; $379,146; $59.47.

11. Gabriel Iglesias; $358,913; $56.75.

12. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.

13. Jack Whitehall; $348,159; $57.11.

14. Jeff Dunham; $323,386; $51.77.

15. Little Big Town; $315,952; $75.98.

16. The Kelly Family; $297,589; $59.37.

17. Silbermond; $248,959; $45.60.

18. “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac; $243,502; $36.15.

19. Jim Gaffigan; $243,377; $50.52.

20. MercyMe; $240,712; $45.15.

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB Yonge is blocked approaching Davisville for a collision investigation. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 AM
A cold morning and well below seasonal this afternoon! the guaranteed high only 3 degrees today. We may see temps…
Latest Weather
Read more