The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Apr 23, 2020 at 10:28 am EDT

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

10:25 a.m.

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is asking the federal government to give local governments billions in emergency funding to stave off financial ruin.

The organization says local governments need between $10 billion and $15 billion over the next six months to pay for services while they see revenue declines.

Transit ridership, for instance, is down as people stay home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and municipal councils are considering or have approved delays in collecting property taxes to give residents a financial break.

That’s why they’re asking for $2.4 billion for cities with transit systems.

10:15 a.m.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is calling on the federal government to showcase a plan for the next steps of Canada’s COVID-19 response.

Scheer says a potential patchwork approach by the provinces to loosening restrictions on physical distancing ought to be led by federal guidelines.

He says if experts are suggesting the current level of testing must be tripled, he also wants to know how the Liberal government will meet that threshold.

The Canadian Press

