What does the future of sports look like?

In today’s Big Story podcast, it’s been six weeks since every major sports league hit pause on their seasons. We still don’t have a timetable for their return. But the world of sports is as busy as ever, just in a very different way.

There’s no question COVID-19 will dramatically change the games we love to watch. But how? And for how long? And what have we realized about our relationship with sports in the time that they’ve been gone?
