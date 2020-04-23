South Africa reports jump in COVID-19 cases, boosts testing

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa, with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa, says the number of its cases rose sharply by 318 to more than 3,900, with 75 deaths.

The country’s biggest daily increase in recent weeks was announced Thursday as it increases mass testing in communities.

South African health workers have screened more than 3.6 million people and conducted more than 143,500 tests. Nearly 10,000 of those tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, according to Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

South Africa is currently under a lockdown that has closed most businesses with the exception of those performing essential services like healthcare and food production and distribution.

“We are observing a steady increase in the number of positive cases. While this concerns us, we are also pleased that the intensified community screening and testing campaign is assisting in finding more COVID-19 positive patients,” said Mkhize in a statement today.

The Western Cape province, which includes the city of Cape Town, has surpassed the country’s economic hub of Gauteng, including the largest city Johannesburg, as the country’s epicenter of the virus with 1,279 cases.

“A further analysis is being done as we are observing outbreak clusters in the Western Cape. This means that a large number of people who operate and interact in the same area are testing positive,” said Mkhize.

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a $26 billion socio-economic relief package meant to soften the economic blow being felt by the country’s 57 million people and businesses.

This includes a special increase in social grants to the more than 16 million of South Africa’s 57 million people who rely on the monthly payments and cash transfers to the unemployed.

Mogomotsi Magome, The Associated Press