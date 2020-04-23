Loading articles...

Scheer refuses to acknowledge MP's controversial criticism of health officer

Last Updated Apr 23, 2020 at 1:19 pm EDT

Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer responds to a question during a news conference, Thursday, April 23, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has refused to address controversial comments by a member of his caucus who is also seeking to replace him as leader.

Derek Sloan, a rookie MP from rural Ontario and one of four candidates in the leadership race, has suggested chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam be fired.

He’s also suggested Tam, who was born in Hong Kong, is working on behalf of China, not Canada — comments that have Sloan being accused of racism, among other things.

Scheer got into a tense back-and-forth with reporters who pressed him on Sloan’s comments today but the outgoing party leader refused to discuss them at all.

He says he won’t comment on remarks from any leadership contenders and will focus on holding the Liberal government to account.

Scheer has refused to express his own confidence in Tam, saying the government must be grilled on the decisions it has made based on her advice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

