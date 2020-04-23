Loading articles...

North American stock markets start trading day higher, loonie gains

Last Updated Apr 23, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

The Toronto Stock Exchange Broadcast Centre is shown in Toronto on June 28, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — The energy and materials sector helped Canada’s main stock index head higher at the start of trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 131.43 points at 14,419.59.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 202.42 points at 23,678.24. The S&P 500 index was up 28.99 points at 2,828.30, while the Nasdaq composite was up 88.86 points at 8,584.24.

The Canadian dollar traded for 71.00 cents US compared with an average of 70.65 cents US on Wednesday.

The June crude contract was up US$2.78 at US$16.56 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up five cents at $2.00 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$57.80 at US$1,745.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up nearly nine cents at nearly US$2.32 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

