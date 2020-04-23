Loading articles...

High court rules for Connecticut company in trademark case

Last Updated Apr 23, 2020 at 2:54 pm EDT

FILE - This is a Jan. 27, 2020 file photo of The Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is making it easier to get certain monetary awards in trademark infringement lawsuits.

The justices sided unanimously Thursday with a Connecticut company, Romag, in its lawsuit against fashion accessory company Fossil.

Romag sells magnetic snaps that fasten wallets, handbags and other leather goods. In 2002, Fossil signed an agreement to use Romag fasteners in its products. But Romag later sued after learning that the factories Fossil hired in China to make its products were using counterfeit Romag fasteners.

A jury sided with Romag but said the company hadn’t proved that Fossil’s trademark infringement was “wilful.” The Supreme Court said Thursday that under federal law, trademark infringement doesn’t need to be found to be intentional for Romag to be awarded the profits Fossil earned thanks to its trademark violation.

Fossil is based in Texas.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: SB Yonge is blocked approaching Davisville for a collision investigation. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:20 AM
A cold morning and well below seasonal this afternoon! the guaranteed high only 3 degrees today. We may see temps…
Latest Weather
Read more