Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Feds pour $1.1B into COVID-19 vaccine work, tracking
by The Canadian Press
Posted Apr 23, 2020 11:42 am EDT
Dr. Andreas Wieser, head of the laboratory, looks at a blood sample from the study in the diagnostic laboratory for the Covid-19 study of the Department of Infection and Tropical Medicine of the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich (LMU). Within the framework of the study entitled "Prospective Covid-19 Cohort Munich" (KoCo19), random blood samples from 3000 households in Munich are analysed to find out, among other things, how the virus has actually spread in society. (Photo by Matthias Balk/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will spend more than $1 billion to help develop, test and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to determine how widely the virus has spread through Canada.
The cash announced today is on top of $275 million in research funding the Liberals announced in March at the outset of the pandemic.
Most of the new money is aimed at funding vaccine development and clinical trials, including $600 million over two years through a federal innovation fund that the government says could help the country’s biomanufacturing sector.
Smaller amounts will go to tracking and identifying different strains of the virus and the different health impacts it has had on different patients.
Trudeau also says the government will create a task force of public health experts that includes Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, and Dr. David Naylor, who has advised Liberal and Conservative governments on health and science issues.
The task force will be asked to oversee country-wide blood test surveys to get a better handle on potential immunity and vulnerabilities in Canada.