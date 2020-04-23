Loading articles...

COVID-19 sparks health concerns for older people, financial fears for youth: Stats Can

Last Updated Apr 23, 2020 at 12:00 pm EDT

Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

A new survey by Statistics Canada says older respondents are more concerned are about their health in the face of COVID-19, while younger people are worried about their ability to pay their bills.

The agency is calling its voluntary online survey a “crowdsourcing data initiative.”

It says 200,000 people responded to the first round of questions, which began three weeks ago.

The survey found more than 58 per cent of people who responded over the age of 75 were very or extremely concerned about their own health, while younger people were far less likely to have the same worries.

More than 48 per cent of participants aged between 15 and 24 reported a major or moderate impact on their ability to meet their financial obligations and essential needs.

Some anxieties were shared among nearly all people who responded to the survey, including the possibility of the virus overloading the health-care system.

